Terps Land Dynamic Sacramento State Quarterback Cardell Williams

Maryland’s quarterback room just got a major jolt of talent and experience. Sacramento State transfer Cardell Williams has committed to the Terps, giving Mike Locksley a dynamic, dual‑threat option who brings proven production and immediate competition to a position group searching for stability. Williams’ arrival signals another aggressive portal win for Maryland as it continues reshaping its offense for the season ahead.

During his 2025 season at Sacramento State, Williams emerged as one of the Hornets’ most efficient and explosive offensive weapons. He played in all 12 games and started the final 10, completing 111 of 176 passes for 1,651 yards and 10 touchdowns while posting a 63.1 completion rate, good for sixth‑best in school history. His 152.7 passer efficiency rating ranked third all‑time at Sacramento State, fueled by elite downfield production with 14.87 yards per completion and 9.38 yards per attempt, the latter standing as the third‑highest mark in program history.

Williams delivered a season‑best 332 yards on 25‑of‑32 passing against Montana, but his impact extended far beyond the air attack. He added 384 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns, including a 139‑yard, three‑score performance at Weber State, where he helped form the first trio of Hornets ever to each eclipse 100 rushing yards in a single game.

Before arriving at Sacramento State, Williams spent three seasons at Tulsa, where he flashed playmaking ability and gained valuable experience in the American Athletic Conference. He appeared in six games during the 2024 season, contributing 37 passing yards, 65 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns against Arkansas State and Northwestern State. His most productive year came in 2023, when he played in nine games with four starts, facing opponents such as No. 8 Washington, NIU, Temple, and FAU, and completed 59.8% of his passes for 1,149 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding 198 rushing yards and a team‑leading five rushing scores.

NEWS: Maryland has landed Sacramento State quarterback transfer Cardell Williams 🐢 pic.twitter.com/JC0kN89u4g — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) May 30, 2026

He tied the Tulsa freshman record with 15 total touchdowns and delivered a breakout performance against Temple, going 14‑of‑17 for 244 yards and three passing TDs while rushing for 90 yards and another score to earn AAC Offensive Player of the Week honors. Williams first burst onto the scene in his collegiate debut against Arkansas‑Pine Bluff, completing 13‑of‑14 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns, and he redshirted during the 2022 season as he developed within the program.

As a transfer prospect, Williams enters the 2026 cycle rated 85 in the 247Sports Transfer Rankings, checking in at No. 1,364 overall and among the listed quarterbacks in the class.

Malik Washington enters the season as the leader because of his familiarity with the system, his returning production, and the trust he’s already built with the staff. Still, Williams' resume gives him a real shot at the second string spot. He’s started games at two different programs, produced efficiently, and shown he can win with both his arm and his legs. What gives him a legitimate chance to beat out other guys on the roster is the contrast in their skill sets. Williams pushes the ball downfield more naturally, he’s a more dangerous runner, and he has a proven track record of elevating an offense when he gets into rhythm.

If Washington is injured at any point.and Williams brings the same efficiency and explosiveness he showed at Sacramento State, the door is absolutely open. He doesn’t need to be perfect. He just needs to make it obvious that the offense is more dangerous with him running it than his competition.

Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Cardell Williams (7) passes against the Washington Huskies during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images



Regardless of how the depth chart shakes out, Williams immediately gives Maryland something every Big Ten program needs: real, proven depth. His combination of starting experience, dual‑threat ability, and production at multiple levels of college football raises the floor of the entire room.

In a long, physical season where injuries and inconsistency are inevitable, having a quarterback with Williams’ resume in reserve is a luxury Maryland hasn’t always had, and one that could pay off in a big way.

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