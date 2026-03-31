Maryland Set for Home Rematch With Richmond as Terps Look to Even Season Series

The Maryland Terrapins (12-15, 2-7 Big Ten) return to College Park on Tuesday looking to build momentum and even the season series against Richmond (14-14, 3-6 Atlantic 10) in the program’s 71st all‑time meeting.

The Spiders edged the Terps (5-7) in their first matchup on March 17, despite junior catcher Devin Russell’s three‑run homer stealing the spotlight, and now Maryland aims to flip the script at home. With the first pitch set for 4 pm and free admission for all fans, the rematch brings intrigue, history, and a chance for the Terps to reset the rivalry.

Maryland enters Tuesday’s rematch sitting at 12–15 overall, a record that reflects a team still searching for consistency but showing flashes of real competitiveness. The Terps have struggled in conference play at 2–7, and a recent loss has them on a brief one‑game skid, but their non‑conference performances have kept them within striking distance of .500. This matchup with Richmond offers a timely opportunity to reset momentum and stabilize their trajectory as the calendar turns toward April.

Maryland enters the matchup trying to shake off a tough stretch, having won just two of its last ten games. One of those victories, however, was a meaningful bright spot, a 6–4 win over No. 12 USC this past weekend that showcased the team’s ability to rise to the moment against elite competition. That upset served as a reminder of the Terps’ potential when they execute cleanly and capitalize on timely swings, even as inconsistency has defined much of their recent form.

Despite the uneven overall record, Maryland has been noticeably stronger at home, posting a 7–4 record. With the familiarity of College Park and the energy of their crowd behind them, Maryland enters the matchup looking to lean on its home success to spark a much‑needed midseason push.

11th of the season for Coz 😤



Bottom 8

Trojans 11, Terps 9#DirtyTerps https://t.co/VLq3vB554u pic.twitter.com/4Bdv5MEBYH — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) March 28, 2026

Tested by one of the nation’s toughest slates, Maryland enters the Richmond matchup battle‑hardened, carrying the fourth‑ranked strength of schedule in the country. Their opponents have combined for a 65.05 winning percentage, the third‑highest mark nationally, underscoring just how demanding the Terps’ path has been through the first half of the season. That level of competition has sharpened Maryland despite its record, giving the Terps a foundation of resilience as they return home for Tuesday’s rematch.

Richmond enters Tuesday’s matchup playing its most balanced baseball of the season, winning six of its last ten to climb back to the .500 mark. The Spiders have mixed timely hitting with steady pitching during that stretch, showing an ability to capitalize on big innings much like they did in the first meeting with Maryland. With momentum on their side and a nine‑game road trip beginning in College Park, Richmond arrives looking confident, composed, and capable of extending its recent run of strong play. Richmond enters the matchup with a 1–4 road record, adding extra weight to their push for a strong start to their nine‑game trip.

Players to Watch for Maryland

With both sophomore catcher Rylen Stockton and designated hitter Paul Jones II heating up at the right time, the Terps have two reliable catalysts capable of driving the offense into the Richmond rematch. Stockton’s blend of power and consistency, now sitting at 28 hits, 50 total bases, and five home runs, gives Maryland a middle‑of‑the‑order anchor who can change a game with one swing.

Jones’ steady production, highlighted by hits in nine of his last eleven games and multiple multi‑hit outings, provides the kind of table‑setting presence that keeps innings alive and pressure on opposing pitchers.

Brayden Martin remains the team’s most complete offensive threat, leading Maryland with a .361 average, 39 hits, 24 walks, and a perfect 10‑for‑10 mark in stolen bases. Add in Ryan Costello’s elite production, 34 RBIs, 20 walks, 11 home runs, and a 1.050 on‑base percentage paired with a .647 slugging mark, and the Terps have a quartet fully capable of setting the tone, sparking big innings, and guiding Maryland toward a much‑needed midweek win.

Player to Watch for Richmond

Dylan Winebrenner has been one of Richmond’s most dangerous bats this season, entering the matchup with a .330 average and 36 hits that consistently keep him in the middle of scoring opportunities. His ability to drive the ball has shown up in his four doubles and eight home runs, and his 23 RBIs highlight just how often he delivers in big moments. Whether it’s sparking a rally or cashing in runners already on base, Winebrenner’s blend of power and production makes him a central threat the Terps will need to account for on Tuesday.

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