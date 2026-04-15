Maryland Offense Catches Fire Late to Secure 15-7 Midweek Victory over Towson

The Maryland Terrapins (18-19) showcased their offensive depth and late-inning resilience on Tuesday, overcoming an early deficit to secure a commanding 15-7 victory over the Towson Tigers (15-19) at Bob "Turtle" Smith Stadium. While the midweek matchup began as a back-and-forth battle, the Terps blew the game open in the eighth inning, sending 13 batters to the plate and racking up eight runs to break a 7-7 deadlock.

Fueled by timely hitting from Brayden Martin and a surge of power from the middle of the order, Maryland’s explosive finish secured its fifth win in six games and provided crucial momentum as they head back into conference play. While the final score suggests a blowout, the game was a tightly contested affair until the Terps broke it open with an eight-run eighth inning.

Towson jumped out to an early lead, tagging Maryland for two runs in the first and four more in the third. The Tigers built a 6-1 cushion by the middle of the third inning, highlighted by two-RBI doubles from Keldrin Rodriguez and Frank Adamski Jr.

Maryland began to chip away immediately. Second baseman David Mendez ignited the comeback in the bottom of the third with a three-run home run to left-center, cutting the lead to 6-4. In the fourth, shortstop Ty Kaunas tied the game with a solo blast to left field, following a sacrifice fly by third baseman Brayden Martin.

The game remained deadlocked at 7-7 entering the bottom of the eighth after Towson capitalized on a Maryland throwing error to tie the game in the top half of the frame. However, the Terps responded by sending 13 batters to the plate in the bottom of the eighth.

Martin provided the go-ahead RBI single, and the floodgates opened from there. Maryland took advantage of two Towson errors and a flurry of hits to put up eight runs, effectively ending any hopes of a Tiger comeback.

While the team effort was on full display in the 15-7 win, several key contributors powered the Terrapins’ offense. Here is a breakdown of the standout individual performances from the Maryland lineup:

Key Performances

Mendez was arguably the spark plug for the Maryland comeback. He finished 1-for-3, but his impact was massive with four RBIs and two runs scored. His primary highlight was a towering three-run home run in the third inning that erased a significant portion of Towson’s early lead.

Martin showcased excellent situational hitting, going 1-for-3 with three RBIs. He stayed disciplined at the plate, drawing a walk and eventually delivering the go-ahead RBI single during the decisive eight-run eighth inning.

Providing consistency in the middle of the order, first baseman Paul Jones II was the only player in this group with a multi-hit performance, going 2-for-4. He knocked in two RBIs and scored twice, keeping the pressure on the Tigers' pitching staff throughout the evening.

Fifth win in last six games for the Dirty Terps 💯#DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/lFXVGIry52 — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) April 15, 2026

Though he only recorded one official at-bat, right fielder Aden Hill was a nightmare for Towson's pitchers to retire. He showcased elite plate discipline by drawing three walks, leading to two RBIs and two runs scored. His ability to reach base consistently set the table for the big innings.

Maryland’s pitching staff navigated a rocky start to shut down Towson in the later frames, combining to allow only one run over the final seven innings of the contest.

Nic Morlang earned the start but struggled to find his rhythm early on. In two innings of work, he surrendered 6 hits and 5 earned runs. While he managed to strike out three batters, the Tigers' aggressive approach forced him out of the game after the second frame.

Andrew Koshy provided the crucial "bridge" the Terps needed. Entering in the third, Koshy was lights-out, tossing 3.0 innings of hitless baseball. He allowed zero runs and zero walks while striking out three, effectively halting Towson’s momentum and allowing the Maryland offense to claw back into the game.

The back end of the bullpen ensured the comeback wouldn't be wasted, led by a steady performance from Jake Yeager, who threw 2.0 innings while allowing just one hit and a single unearned run. Yeager’s sharp control and two strikeouts kept the Tigers off-balance as the game moved into its final stages, setting the stage for Ryan Bailey to secure the win. Bailey earned the victory with a dominant closing effort, tossing 2.0 innings and surrendering only one hit and one walk alongside two strikeouts. By keeping Towson scoreless through the eighth and ninth frames, Bailey slammed the door shut and protected the massive lead provided by the Maryland offense.

Following their dominant midweek victory, the Terrapins will look to maintain their momentum as they travel to Iowa City for a three-game weekend series against the Hawkeyes.

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