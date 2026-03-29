Maryland Secures Statement Win, Takes One of Three from No. 12 USC

Maryland (12-15, 2-7 Big Ten) returned to Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium for a marquee home series against No. 12 USC (26-3, 10-3 Big Ten), and the three‑game set delivered every bit of drama. The Terps opened the weekend with a wild 11–10 loss on Friday, clawing back in the later innings but falling just short in a slugfest. They answered with poise on Saturday, riding timely hitting and steady pitching to a 6–4 victory that evened the series. In Sunday’s rubber match, USC’s offense erupted early and never let up, handing Maryland a 14–4 defeat to close out a hard‑fought weekend in College Park.

Game One: 11-10 Loss

Game One delivered pure offensive mayhem, as Maryland and USC combined for 18 hits, 21 runs, and 17 RBIs in a back‑and‑forth slugfest that never settled down. The Terps traded blows with the No. 12 Trojans all night, matching big swings with timely answers, but the relentless scoring on both sides turned the opener into a marathon that hinged on every mistake and every extra‑base hit. It was the kind of game where no lead felt safe, and every inning carried a new twist.

Friday's matchup unfolded like a nine‑inning roller coaster, with USC jumping out fast and Maryland answering repeatedly in a wild 11–10 finish. The Trojans struck for four runs in the first and later exploded for six more in the third, but the Terps kept punching back, scoring in the first, third, fifth, seventh, and eighth to stay within striking distance. Both teams finished with nine hits, and despite Maryland’s late surge, including three‑run frames in both the seventh and eighth, USC’s early outburst held up. The opener became a tense, high‑scoring duel defined by momentum swings, defensive miscues, and constant pressure on both pitching staffs

Can't stop, won't stop 🔥



Brandon Lowe with his third homer of the season! 💪#DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/QK7ZyUulFy — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) March 29, 2026

Maryland’s offense was powered by a handful of standout performances, led by catcher Rylen Stockton, who set the tone with a dynamic night at the plate, scoring three runs, collecting two hits, and driving in another to spark multiple rallies. Junior right fielder Brayden Martin added a hit and crossed the plate once, continuing his steady production from the top of the order. First baseman Ryan Costello chipped in with a pair of RBIs on his lone hit, keeping Maryland within striking distance during the high‑scoring battle. Second baseman David Mendez rounded out the group with a strong all‑around showing, scoring twice, recording a hit, and driving in a run as the Terps’ lineup kept pressure on USC.

Game Two: 6-4 Win

Game Two flipped the script for Maryland, powered by an unexpected home‑run surge as a trio of Terps launched their first blasts of the season in what became the team’s first-ranked win of the year. The long balls provided the jolt Maryland needed, turning a tight matchup with No. 12 USC into a momentum‑grabbing 6–4 victory.

Saturday's matchup settled into a tight, low‑scoring battle early before Maryland methodically took control on its home field, turning a 1–1 game in the fourth into a steady 6–4 victory. After USC scratched across single runs in the second, fourth, seventh, and ninth, the Terps answered with a run in the fourth, a two‑spot in the fifth, and a decisive three‑run surge in the seventh to seize the momentum for good.

Maryland out‑hit the Trojans 10–7 despite committing two errors, and the pitching duo of Cristofer Cespedes and Logan Hastings closed the door. Cespedes earned the win to move to 3–1, and Hastings locked down his third save of the season. It was a composed, complete effort that evened the series and delivered Maryland’s first-ranked win of the year

Maryland’s win was fueled by a trio of breakout swings, with three Terps leaving the yard for the first time this season. Martin delivered a timely blast as part of a 1‑for‑4 day that included two RBIs and a run scored, while shortstop Ty Kaunas matched him with a 2‑for‑4 performance featuring his own homer, two RBIs, and a run. Third baseman Jackson Sirois rounded out the power surge, going 2‑for‑4 with a solo shot, an RBI, and a run. Their combined production provided the offensive backbone Maryland needed to secure its first-ranked victory of the year.

Big defensive play from Ty 😤



Top 4

Trojans 7, Terps 3#DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/yHohcjUbKd — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) March 29, 2026

Game Three: 14-4 Loss

Sunday’s finale slipped away from Maryland early, as the Trojans' offense came out firing and never eased up in a 14–4 win. USC put up three runs in the first, four more in the second, and another three in the fourth to build a commanding lead that the Terps couldn’t reel back in. Maryland showed flashes with runs in the first, third, and fifth, but seven total hits weren’t enough to keep pace with USC’s 15‑hit barrage. Jake Yeager took the loss to fall to 0–2, while USC’s Gavin Lauridsen improved to 2–0 behind the early run support. The defeat sealed the series for the Trojans and closed out a tough afternoon in College Park.

Despite the tough outcome on Sunday, several Terps turned in strong individual efforts at the plate. Martin continued his steady weekend with a 2‑for‑3 performance, scoring twice and serving as Maryland’s most consistent hitter. Designated hitter Paul Jones II added two hits of his own and drove in a run, providing one of the few timely knocks against USC’s surging offense. Kaunas chipped in with a hit and a run scored, while left fielder Jordan Crosland added another base hit to round out Maryland’s leaders.

Maryland now turns the page quickly, hosting Richmond in its final matchup of the month on Tuesday. The Terps will look to regroup, reset, and carry the positives from the USC series into a key midweek test before diving into April.

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