Maryland Set for First‑Ever Matchup as No. 12 USC Visits College Park

Maryland 11–13 (1-5 Big Ten) returns to College Park with a chance to make history as the Terps host No. 12 USC 24–2 (8-1 Big Ten) for the first time ever. For the Terps, it’s more than just a nonconference test. It’s an opportunity to measure themselves against one of the nation’s most complete lineups and to seize momentum as the season’s midpoint approaches.

Maryland enters the weekend trying to halt a five‑game losing streak, but there’s still reason for confidence as the Terps return to College Park. The Terps have hit a rough patch, managing just two wins in their last ten games as they search for answers. Despite recent struggles, Maryland has been a different team at home, posting a 6–2 record at Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium and showing far more consistency on both sides of the ball. As they welcome the Trojans for a historic first‑ever meeting, the Terps hope that familiar surroundings and their proven home‑field edge can spark the reset they’ve been searching for.

Players to Watch for Maryland

Brayden Martin has been one of Maryland’s most consistent forces at the plate, entering the weekend hitting .365 with a .926 OPS across all 24 starts. The junior outfielder leads the Terps with 35 hits, including five doubles and a triple, while driving in 16 runs and reaching base at an impressive .488 clip. He’s been Maryland’s most reliable bat, tallying eight more hits than second‑ranked Ryan Costello.

His disciplined approach has produced 21 walks against just eight strikeouts, and he’s been a perfect 10‑for‑10 in stolen‑base attempts. With 42 total bases and a .438 slugging percentage, Martin continues to set the tone at the top of Maryland’s lineup, providing steady production in nearly every offensive category.

Martin might be the team leader in hits, but Costello is leading the team in home runs with ten. He has four more home runs than second-ranked sophomore outfielder Jordan Crosland (6). Costello has delivered one of the most explosive bats in Maryland’s lineup, entering the weekend hitting .303 with a staggering 1.133 OPS through 23 starts. His 27 hits include five doubles and an impressive 10 home runs, showcasing his ability to change a game with one swing. Costello’s power has fueled a strong start to his season, and his consistency in the middle of the order continues to make him one of the Terps’ most dangerous offensive threats.

Maryland’s pitching staff features several arms who will play pivotal roles this weekend, led by right‑hander Nic Morlang, who has made five starts and logged 19 innings but carries an 8.53 ERA and 2.21 WHIP as he works to find consistency. One of the Terps’ most reliable weapons has been Logan Hastings, who owns a 4.18 ERA and impressive 1.10 WHIP across 23.2 innings, striking out 28 while holding opponents to a .200 average.

Lance Williams has been Maryland’s most durable starter, posting 31.2 innings with 37 strikeouts. Despite a 5.97 ERA, his ability to miss bats and compete deep into outings makes him a key arm to watch against a powerful USC lineup. Together, this trio will be central to Maryland’s hopes of slowing down the red‑hot Trojans.

Players to Watch for USC

Juniors Kevin Takeuchi and Adrian Lopez have been the heartbeat of USC’s lineup, entering the weekend as the Trojans’ top two producers in the hit column. Takeuchi leads the team with 30 hits across 26 starts, pairing his .316 average with nine doubles, three triples, and two homers to anchor the top of the order.

Lopez isn’t far behind, batting .304 with 28 hits in 25 starts, including six doubles and a pair of home runs. Together, the duo has combined for 58 hits and consistently sparked USC’s offense, giving the Trojans a reliable one‑two punch that sets the tone for one of the nation’s most efficient lineups.

Senior Jack Basseer and Junior Andrew Lamb have emerged as USC’s top power threats this season, leading the Trojans with five home runs apiece. Basseer has paired his .288 average with a 1.003 OPS, delivering 19 hits in 20 games, including four doubles and a triple to go with his team‑leading long balls.

Lamb has matched that power output, posting a .929 OPS with 13 hits and five homers in 19 games, showcasing his ability to change a game despite a lower batting average. Together, the duo has combined for 10 home runs and 70 total bases, giving USC a dangerous middle‑of‑the‑order punch that can flip momentum in an instant.

USC arrives in College Park looking to rebound after suffering its first home loss of the season, a 12–4 setback to No. 16 Oregon State on Tuesday. As USC heads east for its first‑ever meeting with Maryland, the Terps hope to catch a powerhouse program at a vulnerable moment while the Trojans aim to reset and reassert their dominance on the road quickly.

More from Maryland On SI