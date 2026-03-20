Terps Head West for Top‑Ranked Test Against No. 1 UCLA

The Maryland Terrapins are heading west for one of their biggest challenges of the season, traveling to Los Angeles for a three‑game weekend showdown against top‑ranked (No.1 ) UCLA. Maryland enters the series holding a narrow 5–4 advantage in the all‑time matchup, but the Bruins’ 18–2 (6-0 Big Ten) start presents a formidable test under the West Coast lights.

The action begins Friday at 9 PM, continues Saturday at 5 p.m., and wraps Sunday at 4 PM, with every game available on B1G+ and the Maryland Baseball Network.

Maryland arrives in Los Angeles with an 11–9 (1-2 Big Ten) record, looking to reset after a midweek stumble at Richmond (5-7 loss). Despite the loss, the Terps found a bright spot in the bat of Devin Russell, who launched his first home run of the season, a three‑run shot in the sixth inning that briefly swung momentum back in Maryland’s favor. It wasn’t enough to complete the comeback, but it was a reminder of the power potential this lineup carries into a high‑stakes weekend on the West Coast.

This trip to UCLA marks a rare opportunity for Maryland to measure itself against the very top of the college baseball landscape. The Terps haven’t faced a No. 1 team since the 2023 NCAA Regionals, when they ran into a dominant Wake Forest squad. To find the last time Maryland met a top‑ranked opponent in the regular season, you have to go all the way back to 2013 at North Carolina, an entirely different era of the program.

Louisianas Ragin Cajuns baseball take on Maryland. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The last time the Terps beat the nation’s No. 1 team came even further back (May 8, 2012) when Maryland stunned Florida State with an 8–5 win in Tallahassee. Moments like that are rare, but they’re also the kind of memories that fuel belief heading into a challenge like this one.

Players to Watch for Maryland

Maryland’s hottest bat belongs to outfielder Jordan Crosland. The sophomore is riding a seven‑game hit streak and has piled up 16 hits this month, including four home runs that have sparked the Terps’ lineup. His ability to change a game with one swing makes him a central figure in this weekend’s matchup, especially against a UCLA staff that rarely gives hitters many mistakes to punish.

After a slow start to February, Crosland has caught fire, raising his average to .322 while stacking up 19 hits, 15 RBIs, and five home runs across 16 games. His surge began during the Wagner series, where he delivered multiple multi‑hit performances and three home runs in a four‑game stretch. Since then, he’s continued to deliver timely offense, including clutch swings at Troy and a two‑hit outing at Richmond. With his blend of power, consistency, and momentum, Crosland enters the UCLA series as one of the Terps’ most reliable threats at the plate.

Alongside him, junior infielder David Mendez continues to be one of Maryland’s most reliable producers, recently becoming the fifth Terp to reach the 20‑hit mark this season. His consistency gives the lineup a stabilizing presence in the middle innings and late‑game situations.

Colt Brown 45 is working behind the plate as Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns baseball take on Maryland. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Freshman outfielder Nate Hawton‑Henley is quickly becoming one of the most intriguing storylines on the roster. After recording the first two hits of his collegiate career against No. 22 West Virginia, he earned his first start the following Sunday and delivered again, another two‑hit day capped by a clutch two‑RBI single that fueled Maryland’s five‑run comeback.

Player to Watch for UCLA

UCLA’s lineup is anchored by junior infielder Roch Cholowsky, who enters the weekend as one of the hottest hitters in the Big Ten. Fresh off being named the conference’s Player of the Week for the first time in his career, Cholowsky powered the Bruins to a 4–0 stretch by hitting an eye‑popping .615 with two home runs, nine RBIs, and 14 total bases. He recorded a hit in all four games, including a pair of three‑hit performances, and reached base 12 times thanks to eight hits, two walks, and two hit‑by‑pitches. With that kind of all‑around production, Cholowsky stands out as the key bat Maryland must contain if it hopes to slow down UCLA’s high‑powered offense.

Projected Pitching Matchups

This matchup features three intriguing pitching duels, beginning Friday night with sophomore right‑hander Lance Williams (1–1, 5.06 ERA) taking on undefeated Bruins ace Logan Reddemann (5–0, 2.96 ERA). Saturday shifts to a righty‑lefty matchup as redshirt sophomore Evan Smith (0–1, 8.00 ERA) gets the ball opposite UCLA senior Michael Barnett, who enters at 4–0 with a 2.78 ERA. The series wraps Sunday with sophomore Jake Yeager (0–0, 5.85 ERA) facing junior Landon Stump (1–0, 4.41 ERA), giving the Terps a final chance to challenge one of the nation’s deepest and most polished pitching staffs.

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