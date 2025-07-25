All terrapins

2026 Four-Star Point Guard Anthony Brown Will Visit Maryand on Oct. 4

Brown is the top-ranked player in Washington, DC ahined for Team Dyrant at the EYBL Peach Jam.

Feb 26, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins mascot performs during the first half of the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Michigan State Spartans at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Local Maryland target 2026 four-star point guard Anthony Brown from Archbishop Carroll Prep School (Washington, DC) had his stock steadily climb this spring and summer, notably with an impressive showing at the Peach Jam playing for Team Durant.

At the showcase, he averaged 19.2 points and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 37.2 percent from deep. After the impressive performance, Maryland has secured an official visit from Brown, which will take place on Oct. 4. He also plans on visiting Oklahoma State on Oct. 10 and Mississippi State on Nov. 7.

Brown (6-foot-1, 160 pounds) is the top-ranked player in Washington, DC, the No. 12 point guard, and the No. 102 player in the country according to 247 Sports. He has also garnered interest from Vanderbilt and Villanova.

Scouts see Brown as an electric point guard who is skilled and creative on the court. He is an excellent ball handler and creates for himself and others. Brown spoke to Travis Branham of 247Sports to share his thoughts on Maryland, with a focus on head coach Buzz Williams, who re-offered soon after he became head coach.

"So far, he's [Buzz Williams] been at almost every one of my games, whether that was DC Live Period, Philly Live Period, Peach Jam, or Session IV. I feel grateful. It's the hometown school. Maryland, you grew up watching, watching on TV, going to games; in the third quarter, they are pulling down the flag at halftime, at the end of the third quarter, so stuff like that. It means a lot. Family background around its hometown, probably like 20-15 minutes away, so I'm forever grateful that those guys have re-offered me.'

Brown, being a local product, hopefully will help Maryland land its potential point guard of the future.

