Mystics vs. Sky Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 5
The Washington Mystics are just one game out of the No. 8 seed entering Tuesday’s action against the Chicago Sky, who are spiraling at the moment.
With Ariel Atkins and Angel Reese both dealing with injuries, the Sky have dropped eight games in a row to fall to 7-21 in the 2025 season – good for the second-worst record in the W.
Meanwhile, the Mystics have dropped two games in a row to fall behind the Golden State Valkyries for the final playoff spot. There is a ton of time for the Mystics to make up ground, but they’ll need to win games against teams they’re expected to beat – like Chicago on Tuesday.
The best betting sites have the Mystics set as road favorites in this one, but can they cover?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday night’s action.
Mystics vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Mystics -7.5 (-110)
- Sky +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mystics: -310
- Sky: +250
Total
- 157.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mystics vs. Sky How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 5
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- How to Watch (TV): The U, WCIU, Monumental Sports Network
- Mystics record: 13-15
- Sky record: 7-21
Mystics vs. Sky Injury Reports
Mystics Injury Report
- Sika Kone – out
- Georgia Amoore – out
Sky Injury Report
- Angel Reese – out
- Ariel Atkins – questionable
- Courtney Vandersloot – out
- Hailey Van Lith – questionable
- Michaela Onyenwere – probable
Mystics vs. Sky Best WNBA Prop Bets
Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Sonia Citron OVER 13.5 Points (-125)
This is a great matchup for Mystics rookie Sonia Citron, as the Sky are dead last in the WNBA in defensive rating this season.
Citron has pushed her season average to 14.3 points per game with three straight games over 13.5 points. Overall, the rookie has 12 games this season with 14 or more points.
In a win over Chicago last month, Citron shot an impressive 10-for-15 from the field and finished with 28 points. I expect her to hit her season average on Tuesday night.
Mystics vs. Sky Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Mystics are an easy bet as road favorites:
The Mystics have their hand in the Sky’s eight-game losing streak, as they beat them by 17 points at home back on July 29.
While there’s a chance that Chicago will be healthier for this matchup (depending upon the status of Angel Reese and Ariel Atkins), I just can’t trust the Sky to keep this game close given their recent play.
Chicago has lost seven of eight games by double digits, and the lone single-digit loss was a seven-point defeat against the Golden State Valkyries. Chicago has dropped to dead last in the WNBA in defensive rating, and it has a net rating of -13.4 – the second-worst mark in the W.
On top of that, the Sky are just 12-16 overall against the spread and they’ve dropped six games in a row at home.
While Washington has just four wins on the road this season, it has a much better statistical profile, posting a net rating of -2.9.
I think the Mystics will dominate the Sky once again on Tuesday.
Pick: Mystics -5.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
