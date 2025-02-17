Big Ten analyst compares Maryland basketball freshman Derick Queen to NBA superstar
Maryland men’s basketball kept the momentum rolling Sunday night, steamrolling Iowa in a dominant 101-75 victory. The Terps were firing on all cylinders, pouring in 54 second-half points while making it look effortless. It was the kind of offensive explosion that leaves opponents scrambling for answers.
Ja’Kobi Gillespie set the tone early, lighting up the scoreboard with a game-high 26 points. The guard was in complete control, dictating the pace and getting whatever shot he wanted. Rodney Rice played the perfect complementary role, knocking down three triples and finishing with 18 points of his own. But once again, Derik Queen kept impressing.
Queen took a little while to get going, but once he found his rhythm, there was no stopping him. The former five-star recruit showed exactly why he was so highly touted coming out of high school. He went to work in the second half, scoring 14 of his 18 points in the final 20 minutes, while also pulling down a monster 13 rebounds. His presence in the paint was undeniable, and Iowa simply had no answer.
Big Ten analyst Rapheal Davis had high praise for the young big man after the game, even comparing him to NBA superstar Nikola Jokić. That’s not just any comparison -- it’s to the reigning Finals MVP, arguably the best player in the world right now. For a freshman to draw that kind of attention? It speaks volumes.
With Queen developing into a force and Maryland firing on all cylinders, the Terps are becoming a team no one wants to face. If they keep playing like this, their ceiling is sky-high.
