Maryland Basketball: Terps' true freshman Derik Queen a finalist for elite award
When five-star center Derik Queen committed to Maryland, most people assumed he would play a large role for the Terrapins on the court. The Terrapins have several key players they rely on every night like guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Rodney Rice, and forward Julian Reese -- but Queen has been a difference maker.
It's not a coincidence the Terrapins dropped a few games early this season when Queen wasn't at his best. Between missing shots and not appearing to be fully locked into the game, the Terrapins would lose a few key games. But Queen has been fully engaged and it's shown between his box score and Maryland's wins.
Maryland has battled its way into the top 25 and continues to win ball games. Queen leads Maryland averaging 15.9 points and he's been in double figures in five of the last six games. With how well he's played, Queen has been named one of 30 players who are midseason finalists for the Naismith Midseason List.
You can read the entire press release below:
Maryland freshman center Derik Queen has been named as one of 30 players to the Naismith Trophy Men's Player of the Year Midseason Team. Queen is the first Terrapin to be named to the Naismith Midseason List since Jalen Smith, who earned the honor back in 2020.
Queen is the Terps leading scorer this season, averaging 15.9 points per game. Queen has finished in double figures in 19 games, and has finished with 20 or more points in nine games. Queen is averaging 8.6 rebounds this season, and has had ten games where he has finished with double-digit rebounds. Queen ranks second on the team in double-doubles, with eight so far on the season. Queen has finished with 20-points and 10-rebounds in five games this season, which is the most for a freshman in all of Division I.Earlier this month, Queen was named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award Midseason Top 10 list.
Queen and the Terps return home on Sunday as they host the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday, Feb. 16. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 pm, with the game being available of FS1 and the Maryland Sports Radio Network.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -