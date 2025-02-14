Maryland Basketball: BTN analyst calls for Derik Queen to be the Big Ten Freshman of the Year
There were plenty of expectations when five-star center Derik Queen committed to Maryland to play for the Terrapins. The Baltimore (MD) product could've gone just about anywhere to play a year of college ball but he wanted to put the Terrapins back on the map -- that's what he's done.
Maryland is now a top-25 program that just got a gritty win at Nebraska on Thursday night. The Terrapins have a legit starting five and could find scoring anywhere. Guards Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Rodney Rice, and Selton Miguel can all score. Forward Julian Reese has had his times scoring the ball among getting plenty of boards, but Queen has been the leader in terms of scoring.
In his first season of college ball, Queen leads the Terps averaging 15.9 points and he's second on the team bringing down 8.6 rebounds. There are plenty of stellar Big Ten freshmen, but according to Big Ten Network's Any Katz, Queen is the most deserving to win the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Rutgers has two star freshmen who will likely be top-five NBA Draft picks in the upcoming draft, but Queen has made much more of an impact on his team than either one has for the Scarlet Knights.
"Derik Queen has emerged in a loaded freshman field as the Big Ten Freshman of the Year," Katz said on Big Ten Network. "I know we've got time left, but think about this. His numbers have been monopoly like as of late. They are winning and have a chance to get a double bye [in the Big Ten Tournament]. Compare that to Kasparas Jakucionis [Illinois], who was hurt for a stretch in the season... John Mobley Jr. [Ohio State] has had a really good year -- but I think he's a hair below.
"Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey [Rutgers] -- this is not a mock draft. Clearly they are the two most talented freshman. They are going to be in the top three in the NBA Draft, but that's not what this award is about. Big Ten Freshman of the Year should be about how much you contributed to your team winning, how consistent you were, and how dominant you were at your position. That's why I think it's Derik Queen."
