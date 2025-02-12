Maryland Football: Terrapin fans will love ESPN's comp for five-star Edge commit Zion Elee
Maryland football inked the 25th-ranked class during the 2025 recruiting cycle. Four-star quarterback Malik Washington, Edge rusher Zahir Mathis, and offensive lineman Jaylen Gilchrist all headline the class and give the Terrapins some serious building blocks moving forward.
While the '25 class was great for Mike Locksley, the 2026 class has a chance to be even better. For starters, it turned plenty of heads when five-star Edge rusher Zion Elee committed to Maryland over almost every college out there. Elee is considered the Composite No. 4 player in the country and the No. 1 Edge rusher. The St. Frances Academy prospect has lined up six official visits, but has stated before that he's committed to the Terrapins.
Assuming Maryland can keep Elee in the fold for the long term, Terrapin fans will love the comparison ESPN gave the site's No. 3 ranked player in the 2026 class: former Penn State edge rusher, Abdul Carter.
"Carter was one of college football's most disruptive edge rushers and is a top NFL draft prospect. A leaner player, especially coming out of the 2022 class, Carter's explosive burst, excellent range and agility made him a handful. Elee shows similar flashes as a lean edge defender. While Carter has better natural bend, Elee has slightly better length with excellent first-step quickness. He can become a force as a pass rusher as he better develops his arsenal and blends it with his effort. Elee also runs well and, like Carter, factors into pursuit. Elee needs to continue to fill out his frame. He has already shown he creates problems coming off the edge and, as Carter did at Penn State, could produce in Year 1 at Maryland."
If Elee is anything like Carter, Maryland will have a game-wrecking Edge rusher who will line up across from four-star 2025 signee, Zahir Mathis. The duo could combine to make the Big Ten's best pass rushing duo.
