BREAKING: No. 25 Maryland knocks off Iowa in dominant performance
The No. 25 Maryland Terrapins secured an impressive victory on Sunday, defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes with a final score of 101-75. The game featured an intense first-half battle, resulting in the highest-scoring opening half of any Big Ten game this season. Iowa led 51-47 at the break, thanks to their impressive shooting performance, hitting over 57 percent of their shots. However, Maryland was equally effective, shooting nearly 62 percent from beyond the arc and 56.7 percent from the floor. Senior guard Selton Miguel had a hot start, connecting on four of his first six three-point attempts.
The Terps built an early nine-point lead, but Iowa fought back with a 7-0 run to take the lead back. Freshman center Derik Queen, who had scored 20-plus points in each of his previous two games, struggled in the first half, finishing with just 4 points on 1-of-3 shooting. A key difference in the first half was Iowa's bench, which outscored Maryland's 17-0.
In the second half, Maryland came out strong, spearheaded by Rodney Rice, who went on an 8-0 run of his own. The Terrapins then went on a 26-4 run, building a 15-point lead with just under 14 minutes left. All five starters finished in double figures, and the lead grew to as much as 31 points. Maryland ultimately secured a commanding 101-75 victory, improving to 20-6 overall and 10-5 in Big Ten play. The win also extended their impressive home record to 15-1, solidifying the Xfinity Center as one of the toughest environments in college basketball.
Noteworthy performances:
- Julian Reese: 16 points, 12 rebounds
- Derik Queen: 18 points, 13 rebounds
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 26 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds
- Rodney Rice: 18 points, 4 assists
- Selton Miguel: 17 points, 5 assists
The Terrapins' next challenge will come on Thursday, February 20, when they host USC at 8:30 p.m. ET, with the game airing on FS1.
