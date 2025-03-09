All terrapins

BREAKING: Maryland secures No. 2 seed in Big Ten Tournament

With Michigan's loss to Michigan State, the Maryland Terrapins have now secured the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

In this story:

With the Michigan Wolverines dropping the regular season finale against Michigan State on Sunday, the Maryland Terrapins will now receive the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. That means Maryland will receive a double-bye and play its first game of the tournament on Friday, March 14th in Indy.

Here's a closer look at the schedule, via NCAA.com:

Big Ten Tournament Bracket
Big Ten Tournament bracket / NCAA

2025 Big Ten tournament schedule, game times

All times ET

Wednesday, March 12 — First Round

  • Game 1: No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed | 3:30 p.m. on Peacock
  • Game 2: No. 10 seed vs. No. 15 seed | 25 minutes after Game 1 on Peacock
  • Game 3: No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed | 25 minutes after Game 2 on Peacock

Thursday, March 13 — Second Round

  • Game 4: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed | 12 p.m. on Big Ten Network
  • Game 5: No. 5 seed vs. Game 1 winner | 25 minutes after Game 4 on Big Ten Network
  • Game 6: No. 7 seed vs. Game 2 winner | 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
  • Game 7: No. 6 seed vs. Game 3 winner | 25 minutes after Game 6 on Big Ten Network

Friday, March 14 — Quarterfinals

  • Game 8: No. 1 seed vs. Game 4 winner | 12 p.m. on Big Ten Network
  • Game 9: No. 4 seed vs. Game 5 winner | 25 minutes after Game 8 on Big Ten Network
  • Game 10: No. 2 seed vs. Game 6 winner | 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
  • Game 11: No. 3 seed vs. Game 7 winner | 25 minutes after Game 10 on Big Ten Network

Saturday, March 15 — Semifinals

  • Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 1 p.m. on CBS
  • Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner | 25 minutes after Game 12 on CBS

Sunday, March 16 — Championship

  • Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner | 3:30 p.m. on CBS

