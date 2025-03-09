All terrapins

Social media reactions to No. 13 Maryland's win over Northwestern

The Maryland Terrapins closed out the regular season schedule with another convincing win, this time over Northwestern.

No. 13 Maryland closed out the regular season on a high note, defeating Northwestern on Senior Day by a score of 74-61. Once again, Maryland's starters led the way, scoring 68 of the Terrapins' 74 points. Senior Julian Reese led all scores with 19 points and 11 rebounds in his final home game as a Terrapin, while freshman center Derik Queen added 10 points and 10 rebounds. This was the sixth time that Reese and Queen both posted double-doubles in the same game, the most by any duo in the country.

The win also put the Terrapins in a great spot looking ahead to the Big Ten tournament, clinching a double-bye and potentially giving Maryland the No. 2 seed if Michigan loses to Michigan State tomorrow.

Here are some of the top social media reactions to Maryland's win on Saturday:

