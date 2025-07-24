All terrapins

Brenda Frese Adds International Firepower to Maryland Frontcourt

Maryland head coach Brenda Frese just added a versatile international forward to her roster, signaling another savvy move as the Terps gear up for a deep Big Ten run.

Jalon Dixon

Mar 24, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Brenda Frese looks on during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Brenda Frese continues to reload the Terps’ roster with the addition of 6’2 forward Nicole Fritea, a standout from Arad, Romania. Announced on Thursday, Fritea joins Maryland for the 2025-26 season after competing with Romania’s U18 and U20 national teams.

Know for her rebounding prowess and high motor, Fritea made waves in European youth tournaments, earning All-Tournament Top-5 honors and averaging 7.4 rebounds per game in 2024 EuroBasket qualifiers. Her international resume stood out to Frese, who praised her ability to rebound, run the floor and finish through traffic.

“Nicole has good hands and a soft touch around the rim. She plays hard, gets to the line, and makes her teammates better,” Frese said.

Fritea becomes the latest overseas addition to a program that has quietly been expanding its recruiting reach on a more goobal scale. Her ability to anchor the paint and contribute on the glass fills a clear need for Maryland heading into a competitive Big Ten slate.

Off the court, Fritea cited Maryland’s elite academic and athletic as the perfect place for her development.

“This is where I can grow, learn, and build the future I truly want,” she said.

With the Terps looking to build on last year’s tournament run, Fritea could emerge into a valuable frontcourt piece, especially if the rebounding translates early.

