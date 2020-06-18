AllTerrapins
BTN to Air Maryland Day Next Week

AhmedGhafir

The offseason is in full swing for sports fans across the country, but Maryland fans will get a chance to relive some of the glory days next week. On Thursday, Maryland announced that the Big Ten Network will air 24-hours of solely Maryland programming next Tuesday, June 23.

The day kicks off at 6 A.M. when Maryland fans can rewatch the field hockey 2019 road win against Northwestern in the top-five matchup. Meanwhile, Maryland basketball’s national championship run will be featured at 7 PM as legendary head coach Gary Williams led the Terps through victories over Wisconsin, Kentucky, UConn and Kansas before taking down the Hoosiers and former Hoosier Jared Jeffries. Maryland’s four-point win at home against Georgetown in the first matchup since 1993 will also be featured, while both of the Terps’ wins in 2019-20 against Illinois close out the event.

On the football side, fans will get a chance to rewatch the Terps’ first season in the Big Ten when the Terps took down both Michigan and Penn State on the road followed by the 2018 home win against Texas at Fedex.

All eight episodes of UNLOCKED have been condensed into a one-hour television premiere at 9 P.M., while the women’s basketball team’s road win against Purdue in 2019 and Big Ten Semifinal win over Indiana will be featured among others.

Full schedule:

6 a.m. - Field Hockey: Maryland at Northwestern – 10/3/19
8 a.m. - Women's Basketball: Maryland at Purdue – 2/25/19
10 a.m. - Women's Lacrosse: 2017 B1G Championship – Maryland vs. Northwestern – 5/7/17
12 p.m. - Women's Basketball: B1G Tournament Semifinal – Maryland vs. Indiana – 3/7/20
2 p.m. - Football: Maryland at Penn State – 11/1/14
3 p.m. - Football: Maryland at Michigan – 11/22/14
4 p.m. - Football: Texas at Maryland – 9/1/18
5 p.m. - Men's Basketball: Ohio State at Maryland – 1/7/20
6 p.m. - Basketball Classic: Maryland at Florida – 12/10/03
7 p.m. - Big Ten Elite: 2002 Maryland Basketball
8 p.m. - Men's Basketball: Wisconsin at Maryland – 1/14/19
9 p.m. - UNLOCKED - BTN Debut
10 p.m. - Football: Syracuse at Maryland – 9/7/19
11 p.m. - Men's Basketball: Georgetown at Maryland – 11/17/15
12 a.m. - Men's Basketball: Maryland at Georgetown – 11/15/16
1 a.m. - Baseball: B1G Tournament – Indiana vs. Maryland – 5/27/16
4 a.m. - Men's Basketball: Maryland at Illinois – 2/7/20
5 a.m. - Men's Basketball: Illinois at Maryland – 12/7/19

