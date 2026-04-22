One of the two undecided Maryland men's basketball players has made his choice - and it will be to explore other opportunities.

Myles Rice, who was brought to College Park last offseason by head coach Buzz Williams, has chosen to enter the portal again. Jeff Erman of 247 Sports was the first to report the news, and right before the portal closed, several other sources announced that Rice made the decision official.

The move was expected following a poor year for Rice. In 17 games (four starts) for Maryland, he averaged only 5.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 16.5 minutes.

During his previous year with Indiana, Rice had averaged 10.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while playing 27.5 minutes per game. He also started 25 of the Hoosiers' 32 contests, appearing in the rest off the bench.

Rice's career started off at Washington State, where he overcame Lymphoma to become Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and a National Freshman All-American. He finished his redshirt freshman season averaging 14.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.8 assists while shooting 43.9% from the field.

He'll attempt to recapture some of that early magic in what will be his final college basketball campaign.

Rice's departure is the sixth from last year's Terps squad. The rest are guard Isaiah Watts, forward Aleks Alston, guard Nick Blake, forward Jaziah Harper, and guard Darius Adams.

However, at least four players are sticking around for another year under Buzz Williams: guard Andre Mills, forward George Turkson Jr., guard Rakease Passmore (medical redshirt), and guard Guillermo Del Pino.

Feb 21, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Guillermo Del Pino (18) shoots over Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) during the first half at Xfinity Center. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Del Pino also didn't announce anything when the portal opened two weeks ago, but with the deadline to enter now passed, he's set to stay in Terpsville.

Big man Pharrel Payne is also planning to remain in College Park, but that is pending the approval of a medical hardship waiver.

With a transfer class of six players - including the recent addition of Boston University guard Michael McNair - and four freshmen recruits, the Terps' roster appears to be set for next season. The only issue would be if Payne's waiver is denied, but Williams did not pursue another true center in the portal, so it seems unlikely.

Maryland On SI will have full recaps of both the men's and women's basketball offseasons soon.

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