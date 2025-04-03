Could a former Maryland basketball legend get on Buzz Williams' staff?
Buzz Williams has plenty on his to-do list since becoming the head coach of Maryland. After Kevin Willard abruptly left, Williams has to field a brand new roster and look to add some assistant coaches. According to 247Sports' Jeff Erman, former Terrapin legend Juan Dixon is one name to watch.
Maryland legend Juan Dixon has interviewed with Williams twice in the past two days and hopes to land one of the three assistant coaching spots available, sources close to the situation told InsideMDSports.- Jeff Erman
Dixon was a catalyst on Maryland's 2002 national title team. The two-time All-American was the Most Outstanding Player during the Terrapins' championship run. In his final season with Mayland, Dixon averaged over 20 points per game and averaged over 18 points in his sophomore and junior seasons. He remains the school's all-time leading scorer with 2,269 career points.
Dixon coached under Mark Turgeon in 2013 at Maryland as a 'special assistant'. He was let go in 2016 from the Terrapins. Following his stop with Maryland, Dixon was hired as the women's head coach at District of Columbia where he went 3-25. He then went to Coppin State where he coached for six seasons. After going 51-131, Dixon was relieved of his duties.
While things didn't work out for Dixon as a head coach, he knows Maryland basketball through and through. It wouldn't be a bad idea to get some Maryland blood back into the program.
