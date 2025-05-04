Latest 2025 NBA mock draft has Maryland basketball C Derik Queen as a top-10 pick
When Kevin Willard and Maryland basketball landed five-star freshman Derik Queen, he was immediately expected to become a star. And a star he was. The Baltimore product led Maryland scoring 16.5 points and also grabbed nine rebounds per game. Queen consistently got better and better as the season went on, and Queen sent Maryland to the Sweet 16 after a buzzer-beating win over Colorado State in the Round of 32.
After the season, Willard left for Villanova, and while the rest of the roster either transferred or were out of eligibility, Queen was off to the NBA Draft. Some analysts view Queen as high as fifth overall, while others have him in the top 10. Either way, it appears Queen is a lottery pick come draft night.
In the latest mock draft, CBS Sports has the Portland Trailblazers taking Queen at 10th overall.
Two centers in two consecutive drafts may seem duplicative after selecting Donovan Clingan in 2024 -- but in reality, Queen's game in Portland would help bring out some bright spots in Clingan's game. He's an old-school big who is a tremendous passer for his size and position, and could serve as an offensive hub to facilitate out of the painted area.- CBS Sports
