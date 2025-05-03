NFL Exec. gives back-and-forth thoughts on Minnesota Vikings' new WR Tai Felton
Maryland football WR Tai Felton heard his name called with the final selection of the third round in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Minnesota Vikings took Felton and he will give yet another weapon for J.J. McCarthy in his first season as a starting quarterback.
Felton will battle both Jalen Nailor and Rondale Moore to see snaps at WR, but Felton can also return kicks. Minnesota loved what it saw from Felton during his time at College Park, and Felton's speed showed when he ran a 3.7 40-yard dash. But according to an anonymous NFL Executive -- he doesn't look that fast.
“He doesn’t look that fast running routes,” an exec said. “He runs down inside and takes hits, and then when he gets the ball in his hands, he looks 4.37.”
Felton put in work during his days with Maryland, and now he will get a chance to learn the NFL game from arguably the best WR in the game. Felton recently expressed excitement to play alongside Jefferson with the Vikings.
"I've actually been watching him since 2019 at LSU," said Felton. "I think he's the best receiver in the league. You've seen it. He does it year in and year out. And the main thing I want to do is kind of just watch his routine daily, how he works, what he does to help him, because he catches the ball very well, as you guys know, with his hand-eye coordination. He has very strong hands and stuff of that nature. So it's kind of watching and learn how he goes about his daily process, his routine, how he watches film, how he goes about his extra work and stuff of that nature. So that should be fun."
