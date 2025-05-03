Miami Dolphins landed a 'Mid-Round Gem' out of Maryland football
The Miami Dolphins kicked things off in the first round when they took Michigan football DT Kenneth Grant with the 13th pick. But the Dolphins really fortified their interior line in the fifth round when they took Maryland interior lineman Jordan Phillips. The three-year Terp left after his junior season to pursue the NFL, and while Phillips might have fallen longer than expected, he could see the field in Miami sooner than a normal fifth-round selection.
According to NFL Network's Rhett Lewis, he believes Miami found the 'Mid-Round Gem' by taking Phillips.
“The Miami Dolphins had to get bigger and more stout up front on the defensive line,” Lewis said. “Boy, did they do that when they got [Michigan DT] Kenneth Grant. But my ‘mid-round gem,’ is fifth-rounder Jordan Phillips, who’s built like an oak tree in the lower half. They had to keep buying new (blocking) sleds at Maryland because he kept breaking them.
“He has great work ethic. Tremendous commitment to the team and the program that he is with and he will bring that to (Miami).”
This past season, Phillips recorded 29 tackles and one tackle for loss. The 6-3, 320-pound lineman left school after three seasons to pursue the NFL. He came to Maryland after spending his freshman season with Tennessee. Phillips started 11 games in 2023 for the Terrapins and all 12 this past season. He was named to Bruce Feldman's Freak's List and was also named to the preseason All-Big Ten team.
