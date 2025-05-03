CBS Sports isn't high on Maryland in latest Big Ten Power Rankings
The Maryland Terrapins are entering the 2025 season with a little bit of excitement and a whole host of question marks. Replacing some significant losses to the NFL Draft and in the transfer portal, head coach Mike Locksley is in desperate need for a season that will satisfy the fanbase.
This week, CBS Sports released it's Post-Spring Big Ten Power Rankings and it's clear that there isn't much belief in the Terrapins at this moment, at least not from the analysts. Out of 18 teams in the conference, Maryland is currently sitting near the bottom at No. 16.
Here's what CBS had to say about the Terps at No. 16:
"A recent recruiting surge indicates better days might be ahead for Maryland. The key is for Mike Locksley to do well enough to keep his job and reap the rewards. How impatient will the fanbase become if the Terrapins underwhelm like they did in a surprisingly poor four-win campaign last fall? Another low finish in the Big Ten standings is possible as Maryland effectively starts from scratch and relies on promising young talent after it saw six players drafted last week. Give blue-chip quarterback Malik Washington time to develop, though, and the Terps could be onto something."
It certainly sounds like a fair assessment of the current outlook for the program. A lot of talent was lost, but there's some new (and unproven) pieces to be excited about. But the prospect of future success won't be enough for Locksley to remain in his current position if the Terps have another underwhelming season in 2025. The future looks bright, but the program needs a successful season now.
