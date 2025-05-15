CBS Sports projects Derik Queen to Houston in latest NBA Mock Draft
Following the NBA Draft Lottery, CBS Sports released its updated NBA Mock Draft this week. At No. 10, Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander have the Houston Rockets selecting Maryland center Derik Queen.
The reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year was one of the top players in the conference last season, leading the Terps to an appearance in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. In his single season at Maryland, Queen scored in double-figures in 30 games, notched 15 double-doubles (the most by any freshman last season), and scored a career-high 31 points in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal against Michigan.
While Queen is widely viewed as a lottery pick, there's some reporting that his draft stock could be falling following the "eye-test" at the NBA Draft Combine. This week, On3's Jamie Shaw indicated he believes that to be the case.
"...However, the NBA Draft Combine confirmed the eye-test about Queen’s athleticism," wrote Shaw. "While it was already known that Queen was a less-than-average athlete, his testing numbers finished even worse than expected. Queen finished with a reported 12.45 lane agility drill, giving him the third lowest score in the previous five years of the NBA Draft Combine. His 28.0″ reported maximum vertical would have finished tied with Payton Sandfort as the second lowest total last year.
"The NBA Draft Combine also showed that Queen has not been able to clean up the hitch in his jump shot from high school. He shot 20.0 percent from three this season and he made only 45.0 percent of his 111 recorded shots here (off dribble, spot up, 3-point star, 3-point side, and free-throw). Decision-making is an interesting stat with Queen as well as he finished with 67 assists to 85 turnovers this season with high usage. Dating back to high school, over has last two seasons played (63 games), Queen has 125 assists to 137 turnovers....."
It's certainly going to be interesting to see where teams ultimately settle on Queen. While his testing may leave some feeling unimpressed, his production on the court is impossible to ignore.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Maryland football gains another transfer portal commitment on Tuesday
CBS Sports says Maryland football has one of the 'bleakest' QB rooms in College Football
ESPN projects NBA landing spot for Maryland star center Derik Queen