CBS Sports says Maryland football has one of the 'bleakest' QB rooms in College Football
After losing its top four QBs from the 2024 season, Maryland football is going to have a new look to it come 2025. Billy Edwards Jr., the starter last season, is now at Wisconsin, and Maryland will likely either start UCLA transfer Justyn Martin or four-star freshman Malik Washington. Either way, there will be inexperience at the helm for the Terrapins.
Will Backus with CBS Sports ranked the 'bleakest' QB rooms in the Power Four Conferences, and Maryland came in with the fourth-worst QB room in the country. Only Wake Forest, Minnesota, and Oklahoma State came in lower than the Terrapins.
Former four-star prospect Justyn Martin transferred to Maryland in December after three seasons at UCLA. He appeared in five games with the Bruins, registering his first career start in 2024 when Ethan Garbers missed a game against Penn State due to injury. Martin completed 22 of his 30 passes for 167 yards and one touchdowns in the 27-11 loss, which is... fine. The real buzz-worthy piece here is Washington, the No. 54 overall prospect and No. 6 quarterback in the class of 2025. As with Cal, it's hard to lean on a freshman, but there's a chance Washington will take starting reps at some point.- Will Backus (CBS Sports)
Maryland isn't being picked by many people to be a very good team in 2025, but if the Terrapins could get better than average QB play, Maryland has a chance to win some games. The schedule is far from daunting and with Mike Locksley believing Washington is the future of the program, he might get his shot way earlier than some expected when he committed to the Terps.
