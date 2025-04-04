CBS Sports' Seth Davis takes aim at Maryland fans, calls 'B.S.' on Kevin Willard criticism
Coming off of an incredibly turbulent stretch in College Park, most within the Maryland fan base have already turned the page from the Kevin Willard era. Embracing new head coach Buzz Williams, fans are hoping that the basketball program will have some stability that will ultimately lead to more success in the future.
But CBS Sports commentator Seth Davis recently took aim at the Maryland fan base and their response to the Kevin Willard saga. In an article posted to HoopsHQ, Davis went as far as to call B.S. on the Maryland fan base, saying their actions highlight that loyalty is only a one-way street.
"So it seems rather incongruous for Maryland fans to complain that Turgeon’s eventual successor, Kevin Willard, left for Villanova. Oh, the fans will say, we’re not mad that he left, we’re mad because of how he left. I call B.S. The fans believe Willard was dishonest and disloyal, but as is often the case with fans, they see loyalty is a one-way street. By their logic, if a coach doesn’t win enough, he should be fired. But if he wins enough to take a better job, he’s disloyal."
It certainly seems like a strange position to take for Davis. The situation surrounding Willard's departure was widely described as being unheard of, particularly as his team was set to make a run in the NCAA Tournament. Maryland fans had every right to be frustrated with the unnecessary distraction Willard's comments created during such a critical time in the season, and his decision to be so critical of the program he was coaching before taking another job was definitely a bad look.
ESPN's Scott Van Pelt, a well-known Maryland alum, summed up the thoughts and feelings from the Terrapin fan base this week.
