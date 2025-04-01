Derik Queen approves of Maryland's new coaching hire
It's been a whirlwind of a week for the Maryland Terrapins. After five Terps entered the transfer portal on Monday, the basketball program announced the hiring of head coach Buzz Williams on Tuesday. Williams brings 18 years of college coaching experience with him to College Park, including stops with Marquette, Virginia Tech, and Texas A&M. Over the last three seasons, Williams helped lead the Aggies to three straight NCAA Tournament appearances.
And while it looks like Williams will have to rebuild the Terrapins roster from top to bottom, there's at least one prominent player who seems to approve of the hire. On Tuesday, Derik Queen shared a post to his Twitter/X account saying he likes what he's hearing from Williams so far.
Interestingly enough, it seems highly improbably that Queen will return for his sophomore season. As a true freshman, Queen became a first-team All Big Ten selection by the coaches and won Big Ten Freshman of the Year. He led the Terps in scoring with 16.5 points per game, notched a season-high of 31 points against Michigan in the Big Ten tournament, and finished the season with a team-high 15 double-doubles.
Given his success as a true freshman, Queen is projected as a lottery pick in the NBA Draft, with one recent mock draft having him going to the Philadelphia 76ers with the No. 6 pick.
But with a new head coach and the potential for some lucrative NIL dollars, is it possible that Queen could stick around for another season? As of now, he remains undecided.
