Maryland Basketball: Second member of 'Crab Five' enters transfer portal with Kevin Willard off to Villanova
It has been a rough couple of days for Maryland basketball fans. The Terrapins were eliminated in the Sweet 16 by Florida, Kevin Willard acted clueless as to what his plans were, and then he accepted the Villanova job past the midnight hours. On Monday, Maryland lost a couple of bench players to the transfer portal and two members of the 'Crab Five'.
After Rodney Rice announced his intent to enter the transfer portal, starting point guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie is expected to enter as well. According to 247Sports, Gillespie will test the waters of the transfer portal. He came to Maryland after starring at Belmont for two seasons. After averaging 17 points at Belmont, Willard recruited Gillespie to Maryland. In his lone season with the Terps, Gillespie averaged 14.7 points, 4.8 assists, and shot 40% from 3.
Gillespie was Third-Team All-Big Ten after his impressive junior campaign with the Terrapins. Willard relied heavily on Gillespie and his scoring impact. With both Rice and Gillespie set to enter the portal, Maryland likely won't have any of its starting five back. Julian Reese and Selton Miguel are out of eligibility and Derik Queen is likely off to the NBA.
Whoever Maryland hires to replace Willard will have their work cut out for them. They will hope to retain both Rice and Gillespie with some NIL action -- if they aren't already signed somewhere else before.
