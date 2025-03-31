Maryland suffers another big loss in wake of Kevin Willard departure
It's been a rough stretch for the Maryland Terrapins following Kevin Willard's departure to Villanova over the weekend. On Monday, both Rodney Rice and Ja'Kobi Gillespie - two key memebers of the "Crab Five" - entered their names into the transfer portal.
As if that isn't bad enough, the Terps are now losing their only commitment in the 2025 class - Christian Jeffrey. The four-star combo guard is ranked as the No. 3 overall prospect in the state of Maryland and the No. 13 combo guard nationally according to 247Sports.
Although Maryland still has an opportunity to try and keep Jeffrey in the fold, his decommitment highlights the urgency for the folks in College Park to hire Willard's replacement.
