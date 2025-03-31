All terrapins

Maryland suffers another big loss in wake of Kevin Willard departure

The hits keep coming for the Maryland Terrapins, as they've now lost their only commitment in the 2025 recruiting class.

It's been a rough stretch for the Maryland Terrapins following Kevin Willard's departure to Villanova over the weekend. On Monday, both Rodney Rice and Ja'Kobi Gillespie - two key memebers of the "Crab Five" - entered their names into the transfer portal.

As if that isn't bad enough, the Terps are now losing their only commitment in the 2025 class - Christian Jeffrey. The four-star combo guard is ranked as the No. 3 overall prospect in the state of Maryland and the No. 13 combo guard nationally according to 247Sports.

Although Maryland still has an opportunity to try and keep Jeffrey in the fold, his decommitment highlights the urgency for the folks in College Park to hire Willard's replacement.

CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

