Duke beats out Maryland, lands four-star Sebastian Wilkins
Head coach Buzz Williams and the Maryland Terrapins lost out to the Duke Blue Devils for one of the top prospects in the country. On Friday, four-star Sebastian Wilkins announced he was headed to Durham for his college career.
Wilkins, a 6-8 forward out of Brewster Academy (NH), is rated as the No. 29 overall prospect in the nation, the No. 4 power forward in the country and the No. 1 player in the state of New Hampshire. Although he held offers from programs like Maryland, Virginia, Florida State, Seton Hall, and Providence, Wilkins ultimately viewed Duke as the best option.
On3's Jamie Shaw described Wilkins as a forward with a high-floor and high motor who plays within himself.
"Steady production, that is something that we have come to expect from Sebastian Wilkins. The 6-foot-7 forward moves with a purpose off the ball and he does a good job finding advantageous positions before getting involved in the play. Wilkins is a high-floor forward who plays with motor and strength, but more importantly, he does not attempt anything he cannot do."
