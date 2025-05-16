Maryland football already leading for top-ranked player in 2027 class; announces All-American Bowl decision
Maryland football and Mike Locksley are doing everything in their power to keep the talented prospects around the DC area to come to College Park. In the 2026 class, the Terrapins have a commitment from five-star edge rusher Zion Elee, and there are plenty of other talented players looking into Maryland.
While the Terrapins have Elee in the '26 cycle, the '27 cycle is right around the corner. The top-ranked player in Maryland is another edge rusher: Anthony Sweeney. The Olney (MD) Our Lady of Good Counsel prospect recently announced he committed to play in the Navy All-American Bowl Game.
As a junior in high school, Sweeney already has good size standing at 6-foot-3, 215-pounds. He is ranked as the No. 13 player in the '27 cycle and the top-ranked player from Maryland, according to 247Sports. Sweeney already holds some valuable offers from teams like Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Oregon, Penn State, and Tennessee, among others.
Even with some top-tier programs chasing Sweeney, according to On3's RPM, Maryland has the inside track in his recruitment. The Terrapins have a 27.8% chance to land the coveted edge rusher, but with so much time left in his recruitment -- anything could happen. After Mike Locklsey landed Malik Washington and Zahir Mathis in 2025, and Elee in 2026, Maryland could be a real player in Sweeney's recruitment if the Terps play well on the field in '25.
