Ex-Wisconsin star happy to avoid Maryland at the Xfinity Center: 'I'm glad we don't have to see them again'
As top prospects from around the country take part in the annual NBA Draft combine in Chicago, several players from the Big Ten are looking to boost their stock. But in addition to the various drills and tests taking place, those athletes are also subjected to a number of interviews with the media.
This week, some of the top draft prospects from the Big Ten were asked to name one arena in the conference they're glad they never have to play in again. When it comes to Wisconsin guard John Tonje, he said it was Maryland at the Xfinity Center.
Tonje and the Badgers made the road trip to College Park back on Jan. 29 and suffered a 76-68 loss. Although Tonje finished the game with an impressive individual performance (23 pts, 6 reb), the Terrapins starting five all finished the game in double-figures en route to a convincing win.
While dealing with the "Crab Five" was difficult enough, Tonje said the Maryland fans made it even more difficult.
"I think Maryland [fans] were there an hour before just talking trash. So I'm glad we don't have to go see them again."
Former Maryland star freshman Derik Queen was also asked to share an arena he's glad he doesn't have to play in again. Queen (like most others) said Mackey. Purdue's Mackey Arena, which opened in 1967, is notorious for being one of the most difficult environments in all of college basketball.
Queen and the Terps made their only trip to Mackey last season on Dec. 8 and left with an 83-78 loss.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
REPORT: Maryland basketball center Derik Queen draft stock could be falling
Maryland set to hire former NFL executive as next Athletic Director
CBS Sports says Maryland football has one of the 'bleakest' QB rooms in College Football