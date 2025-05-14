REPORT: Maryland basketball center Derik Queen draft stock could be falling
After a terrific freshman season that ended with a Sweet 16 loss to Florida, Maryland basketball center Derik Queen has been projected as a top-10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Queen led the Terrapins, averaging 16.5 points and he also grabbed nine rebounds per game. But the former five-star didn't start out well in the NBA Draft Combine. According to On3's Jamie Shaw, he believes Queen's draft stock is falling.
"...However, the NBA Draft Combine confirmed the eye-test about Queen’s athleticism," wrote Shaw. "While it was already known that Queen was a less-than-average athlete, his testing numbers finished even worse than expected. Queen finished with a reported 12.45 lane agility drill, giving him the third lowest score in the previous five years of the NBA Draft Combine. His 28.0″ reported maximum vertical would have finished tied with Payton Sandfort as the second lowest total last year.
"The NBA Draft Combine also showed that Queen has not been able to clean up the hitch in his jump shot from high school. He shot 20.0 percent from three this season and he made only 45.0 percent of his 111 recorded shots here (off dribble, spot up, 3-point star, 3-point side, and free-throw). Decision-making is an interesting stat with Queen as well as he finished with 67 assists to 85 turnovers this season with high usage. Dating back to high school, over has last two seasons played (63 games), Queen has 125 assists to 137 turnovers....."
Queen appeared to be a lock to be selected in the lottery, but if he continues to test poorly, that could result in Queen dropping in the draft. He will need a good showing the rest of the week to boost his stock back up.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Maryland football gains another transfer portal commitment on Tuesday
CBS Sports says Maryland football has one of the 'bleakest' QB rooms in College Football
ESPN projects NBA landing spot for Maryland star center Derik Queen