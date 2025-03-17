All terrapins

Maryland Basketball: ESPN predicts Terrapins' fate in NCAA Tournament

Maryland men's basketball won one game in the Big Ten Tournament, but it didn't seem to hurt the Terrapins in the NCAA Tournament. The Terps earned a No. 4 seed in the big dance and Maryland will get a pesky Grand Canyon team in the opening round.

The Lopes had another solid season and are full of D1 players. Grand Canyon has size to contend with Maryland and has star power as well. Tyon Grant-Foster is the Lopes' top player who originally played at Kansas. Forward JaKobe Coles played at TCU and both players know what it's like to play against top teams.

Even with the size and experience of Grand Canyon, ESPN's Jeff Borzello doesn't see the Lopes being a challenge to Maryland. Borzello predicted each game of the NCAA Tournament and he has the Terps beating the Lopes, 77-66.

After Round 1, he has Maryland facing No. 12 seed Colorado State in the Round of 32. He has the Terrapins winning once again, 76-69.

But in the Sweet 16, Borzello has Maryland losing to No. 1 seed Florida, 82-75.

