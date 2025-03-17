Maryland Basketball legend thinks Terps can win NCAA championship
The path is set for the Maryland Terrapins, as the NCAA Tournament bracket was unveiled on Sunday night. The Terps received the No. 4 seed and will take on No. 13 seed Grand Canyon in the West Region on Friday, March 21st at 4:35 pm ET (TBS).
Featuring what is arguably the best starting unit in all of college basketball, there is plenty of optimism that this Maryland team can do something that has only been done one other time in program history: win the NCAA championship.
On Sunday, Maryland legend Steve Blake became the latest to express his belief that the Terps are capable of bringing home a championship.
If anyone knows what a NCAA champion looks like, it's Blake. Serving as a critical piece of Maryland's 2002 NCAA championship team, Blake helped lead the Terrapins to their most successful season in program history. To honor his legacy in College Park, Maryland retired Blake's jersey number (25) during the 2003-04 season, becoming just the 15th Terrapin to have his number retired.
