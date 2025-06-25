All terrapins

Maryland's Derik Queen wears 'I'm from Baltimore' jacket for NBA Draft

Derik Queen is sporting an "I'm from Baltimore" jacket on NBA Draft night.

Maryland center Derik Queen (25) celebrates a play against Michigan during the second half of Big Ten Tournament semifinal at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, March 15, 2025.
Maryland center Derik Queen (25) celebrates a play against Michigan during the second half of Big Ten Tournament semifinal at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, March 15, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft is set to take place tonight at 8 pm ET on ABC/ESPN, and Maryland's Derik Queen is expected to hear his name called early. With teams like Oklahoma City, Portland, Toronto, and Chicago all expected to be in the mix, Queen is expected to go somewhere in the middle of the first round. With less than two hours until the event kicks off, the official Twitter/X account for the Maryland Men's Basketball team shared photos of Queen in his draft night outfit... and it includes a cool element.

On the inside of Queen's jacket is a quote he made famous following his game-winning shot over Colorado State that sent the Terps to the Sweet 16: "I'm from Baltimore"

With the Terps trailing by one, Queen reportedly demanded the ball during a timeout with 3.7 seconds left. A loss would send Maryland home in a crushing defeat; a win would send the Terrapins to the Sweet 16. The freshman center took the inbound pass at the three-point line and proceeded to drive to his left. Instead of going strong to the bucket and trying to draw a foul, Queen pulled up a attempted a fadeaway floater off the glass. You can see the play below.

Following the win, Queen stepped to the microphone and was asked about that timeout where he demanded the ball, and where that confidence comes from as a true freshman. Queens response?

"So I think I'm from Baltimore, that's why."

That quote obviously played well for the Maryland faithful and was the perfect ending to one of the biggest moments of Queen's Terrapin career. Now, as he embarks on a new journey in the NBA, he's taking that piece of Maryland along with him to the next level.

