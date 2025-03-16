Report: Maryland basketball working on new contract for HC Kevin Willard to make him a top paid coach
Things didn't work out for Maryland men's basketball in the Big Ten Tournament after falling to Michigan in the semifinals, but the Terrapins are having one of their best seasons in years. After going 25-8, Maryland had its best regular season since 2019-20 when the Terps went 24-7 and the season was canceled due to COVID-19.
In his third season as the head coach of Maryland, Kevin Willard has made a quick turnaround of the Terrapins. Coming from Seton Hall where he coached for 12 years, Willard has the Terrapins back toward the top of the Big Ten and a team to be reckoned with in all of college basketball. With such a great season under his belt, Jon Rothstein with CBS Sports reported Willard and Maryland are working toward a new contract that will make him a top-10 paid coach in college basketball.
On top of the massive pay increase, the deal would include one of the highest revenue share budgets in the country, along with a new $50 million practice facility for the Terps.
With Willard have Big East roots, the news of Villanova firing Kyle Neptune sparked rumors of Willard heading to Villanova. But if Maryland can get him a big contract then the Terrapins will have their coach for the foreseeable future.
