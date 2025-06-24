ESPN projects Derik Queen to join former Terrapin in NBA Draft destination
The first round of the NBA Draft is set to take place tomorrow, and, for Maryland fans, all eyes will be on Derik Queen. The standout center put together an incredible freshman campaign for the Terrapins, leading the team with 16.5 points per game. For his efforts, he was named to the All-Big Ten First Team and earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year.
As he looks to make the transition to the NBA after one season in College Park, there are still some lingering question marks about Queen and his potential at the next level. While he's viewed as the top center in the draft, ESPN's Jeremy Woo says that Queen is still receiving mixed reviews following his workouts, particularly as it relates to his conditioning.
"Queen continues to receive mixed feedback on the workout circuit, with questions still hovering over his conditioning, shooting mechanics and competitive on-off switch. Although he is regarded as the most skilled big in the class offensively, he doesn't appear to be maximizing some of the factors within his control and, as a result, hasn't gathered much upward momentum during the predraft process."
Question marks aside, Queen is still viewed as a first-round talent who is expected to hear his name called early. And while there's been no shortage of projections for Queen leading up to the draft, Woo provides an intriguing destination for the Maryland prospect - the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 15th pick.
"The Thunder, pivoting to this draft fresh off winning the title Sunday night, are a team without any glaring roster needs but have been primarily linked by rival teams to big men, including Beringer and Sorber. Isaiah Hartenstein is under team control through 2026-27 (Oklahoma City holds a club option on the final year), and the idea of finding and developing a less expensive replacement holds weight, particularly with Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren both eligible to sign what figure to be hefty rookie extensions this summer."
By joining the reigning NBA champions, Queen would not only become part of a title-winning team but also reunite with former Terp Aaron Wiggins, who played a key role in the Thunder's championship run.
You can catch the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday, June 25, at 8 pm ET on ABC/ESPN.
