CBB expert reveals how Maryland basketball can make it to the Final Four
Maryland basketball is in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016. Head coach Kevin Willard brought in three guards from the transfer portal this season and Maryland's new 'Crab Five' is one of the better starting fives in college basketball. But the Terrapins don't have an easy task in the Sweet 16. Maryland will take on a Florida team that most experts believe is a favorite to win the NCAA Tournament.
ESPN's Jay Bilas believes the Terrapins can make a Final Four run, but Maryland has to finish games in order to do so. Center Derik Queen needed a buzzer-beater to get past Colorado State this past round, and in all eight of Maryland's losses, they came from six points or less.
They execute down the stretch. Maryland has lost eight games, all by six points or fewer. The Terps have had a chance to win every game, and they will have a chance to win against Florida. But it will require precise execution against a great team with more size and depth.
While the Terrapins do have one of the best starting lineups in basketball, their depth could be an issue if the starters get into foul problems. All five starters average double-figures in scoring, but the sixth player on the team? That's forward Tafara Gapare who avearges 3.5 points. Bilas is concerned Maryland's depth could be an issue against a hungry Gators team.
Does Maryland have the depth to take out Florida? That might be the biggest challenge against a team with multiple weapons.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -