Maryland football HC Mike Locksley has interesting rebuttal to Kevin Willard's thinking
There has been some controversy surrounding Maryland men's basketball coach Kevin Willard and the University of Maryland. Willard was working on a new contract that would make him one of the highest-paid coaches amidst an NCAA Tournament run, but Athletic Director Damon Evans moved on and is now at SMU. While Willard has noted he would like to stay with the Terrapins, there is nothing definite between the two sides.
Willard says he wants more NIL money and help to build a better foundation at Maryland. When asked about what Willard wants, football head coach Mike Locksley didn't appear to agree with what Willard was saying. Locksley says he's received all the help needed to build a foundation with the football program.
"I have no comment... I've learned in 33 years there are no utopias.. As I've stated, since I've been here, I've gotten the resources that I need to build a foundation. Every family has their issues and their dirty little secrets, but I'm of the opinion those are handled individually, behind closed doors.
Locksley signed a top 25 class this past cycle and Maryland has plenty of recruiting momentum this spring after getting five-star edge rusher Zion Elee to commit.
You can see the full audio below.
