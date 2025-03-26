ESPN predicts final score between Maryland basketball vs. Florida in Sweet 16
Maryland men's basketball got by Grand Canyon with ease during the first round of the NCAA Tournament, but the Terrapins received more than they wanted when it came to Colorado State in the Round of 32. Maryland needed a buzzer-beater from Derik Queen to get Maryland past the Rams. Maryland will have arguably the biggest challenge left: No. 1 seed Florida.
Outside of Duke, most experts think the Gators are the team to beat in the tournament. Florida is led by Walter Clayton Jr. who might be the second-best player in college behind Duke's Cooper Flagg. With the talent the Gators have, ESPN isn't giving Maryland a shot at winning. Jeff Borzello, Myron Medcalf, and Joe Lunardi predicted the final score between the Terps and Gators, and all three have Florida winning.
Borzello's prediction: Florida 80-75
Medcalf's prediction: Florida 84-77
Lunardi's prediction: Florida 85-75
Florida is a tough matchup. It's difficult to corral Walter Clayton Jr. and the Gators' other playmakers. Opponents get caught in switches off screens, because they have to do that to defend a team ranked second in adjusted offensive efficiency, where Florida shines. The Gators can score in bunches. But they also have the size -- four players in the rotation are 6-foot-9 or taller -- to handle Maryland's big men -- Derik Queen and Julian Reese -- around the rim.
Maryland will need more effort out of its guards in this one if it's going to win. Ja'Kobi Gillespie and Rodney Rice need better first halves than they had against CSU in the previous round.
