BREAKING: Head coach Kevin Willard says he intends to stay at Maryland
As Maryland is gearing up for one of the biggest games in program history, head coach Kevin Willard continues to field questions and speculation about his future in College Park. But during an appearance on the Kevin Sheehan show on Tuesday, Willard made his strongest statement yet about his future at the University of Maryland.
"As of right now I'm staying," Willard said.
"It's not a contractual thing for me. It's more of a program thing for me. And Brian [Ullmann] and I are on the same page, he has been awesome. He has put a lot of what I've felt over the last three years about the program... I think he's finally starting to understand where I want this program to go. And that's all that matters to me. What Lefty did, what Gary did, what Mark did... what I want to try to do is elevate this program to the best. It's what our fans want, it's what our donors want, they talk about it all the time. It's what I want, it's what my expectations are. When you're at a place like Maryland, there's just certain things that need to be done to be at the top of college basketball."
You can listen to the entire audio segment below:
