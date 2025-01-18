Despite tough loss against Northwestern, Maryland basketball holding strong in Bracketology
Despite losing to Northwestern in overtime on Thursday and losing three out of the last five games, Maryland is still sitting in an OK spot with a 13-5 record. But the Terrapins are going to need to play better in the Big Ten, especially against teams they should beat. Maryland is 3-4 in conference play and the Terps have another winnable game against Nebraska on Sunday.
ESPN's Joe Lunardi released another updated bracketology heading into a busy Saturday afternoon of college basketball and he still sees the Terrapins around a No. 8 line. Lunardi has the Terrapins as the No. 8 seed in the East region and Maryland would face No. 9 San Diego State. The winner would likely play No. 1 seed Duke in the round of 32.
After Maryland faces Nebraska, the Terrapins are going to have a tough stretch of basketball that will include @ Illinois, @ Indiana, vs. Wisconsin, and @ Ohio State in the next four games. It's going to be crucial for Maryland to beat the 'Huskers on Sunday and try to steal a couple of games on the road.
Maryland head coach Kevin Williard hasn't performed well on the road in the Big Ten Conference and this could be his chance to right some wrongs.
