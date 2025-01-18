All terrapins

Maryland Basketball: Kevin Willard's road struggles are hard to ignore

Chris Breiler

Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In spite of the fact that the Terrapins are currently 13-5 and in 10th place in the Big Ten conference, Maryland fans aren't happy with the current state of the basketball program. Following Thursday night's road loss against Northwestern, fans flocked to social media to voice their displeasure with the team, specifically head coach Kevin Willard. In his third year with the program, Willard has an overall record of 51-35 with one tournament appearance. And while his overall record isn't necessarily cause for alarm, it's his road record that has fans questioning if its time for a change.

Since arriving at Maryland, Willard has put together a brutal road record of just 6-21. Against KenPom Top 200, that record drops to just 4-21.

Given the constant road struggles under Willard, it's no surprise that fans flocked to social media following the loss against Northwestern to voice their displeasure.

Unfortunately for Willard and the Terrapins, things won't get any easier when they hit the road on Jan. 23 for a matchup with No. 19 Illinois. Although the Terps have put together an all-time record of 15-8 against the fighting Illini, the struggles away from the Xfinity Center aren't giving fans much hope that things will change in Champaign. But if the Terps can go into hostile territory and secure a much-needed road win against Illinois, it might help tone down some of the frustration with Maryland's current head basketball coach.

