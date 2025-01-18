Maryland Basketball: Kevin Willard's road struggles are hard to ignore

Here’s a wild stat: Kevin Willard had more road Big Ten wins in 8 tries at Seton Hall (5) than he has in 24 chances at Maryland (4).



Also: Willard went 31-20 in games decided by 2 possessions or less his last 7 seasons at Seton Hall. He's 9-21 in such games at Maryland.