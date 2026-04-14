Maryland men's basketball has secured its second transfer portal addition in the 2026 offseason, landing a Big 12 veteran with starting experience and high hopes for his final college campaign.

6'7" forward Robert Jennings II will be joining Buzz Williams and the Terrapins, he announced via his social media accounts:

Fear The Turtle 🐢 pic.twitter.com/lSftolv00D — Robert Jennings II (@RJGetBuckets) April 13, 2026

Jennings, a DeSoto, Texas native, was targeted by Williams' old staff at Texas A&M out of high school, but he instead elected to join Texas Tech.

After two years of playing off the Red Raiders' bench, Jennings chose to transfer north across state lines and joined new Oklahoma State head coach Steve Lutz.

"Every team needs a Robert Jennings," Lutz said upon landing him in the portal. "He's a great teammate and person who cares deeply about winning and the little things that impact it. He's hard-working, incredibly talented, and never takes a play off."

That initialvote of confidence translated on the court, with Jennings immediately stepping into a starting role with the Cowboys. In his junior campaign, Jennings averaged 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds while playing 16.5 minutes per game.

Dec 30, 2024; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Robert Jennings II shoots the ball around Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler during the first half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

He was supposed to be a focal point of the team in 2025-26, as evidenced by his appearance at Big 12 Media Day, but a hip injury sidelined him just three games into what would've been his senior year.

Jennings was granted a medical redshirt and chose to enter the transfer portal a second time, eventually deciding on Maryland.

Though he started with OK State, it's much more likely that Jennings will be a rotational piece with the Terps. He has experience at both the four and the five, making him a probable backup to New Mexico transfer Tomislav Buljan and returning big man Pharrel Payne.

Aside from those three, Maryland is confirmed to be bringing back Andre Mills and George Turkson Jr. Rakease Passmore, who redshirted due to injury, is also expected to stay.

Meanwhile, four Terps players have entered the portal so far: guard Isaiah Watts, forward Aleks Alston, guard Nick Blake, and forward Jaziah Harper.

That leaves Darius Adams, Myles Rice, and Guillermo Del Pino as undecided contributors from last season's team.

The Terrapins also have a strong recruiting class coming in, led by Maryland's own Baba Oladotun, a five-star small forward.

Combo guard Kaden House, power forward Adama Tambedou, and small forward Austin Brown round out what is currently the No. 8 class on the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.

Maryland On SI will continue to cover the Terps' transfer portal transactions as they occur.

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