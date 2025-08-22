Former Indiana Guard Reveals What Makes Maryland’s Home Court Different
Few players know how tough it is to play at Maryland better than Yarden Garzon. For three seasons at Indiana, the 6-foot-3 Israeli guard suited up against the Terps in Big Ten battles that often came down to execution under pressure—and the roar of Xfinity Center. Now, after transferring to College Park in April 2025, Garzon has swapped sides. The same fans that once tried to rattle her are the ones she’ll now call her own.
From Enemy Territory to Home Court
Garzon has vivid memories of what it felt like to be on the wrong side of Maryland Nation.
“It’s not easy to play on this court,” Garzon told Maryland Sports Radio. There are gyms where you have to bring your own energy, and there are gyms where you have to keep the crowd out of it in order to win. Here, it’s one of those gyms.”
Now, instead of silencing the crowd, she’ll be igniting it.
“I love having a lot of fans. I feel like they’re always the sixth man of the game, and it always pushed me to be better.”
A Program That Packs the House
Maryland’s reputation isn’t built on noise alone—it’s backed by numbers. Over the last five non-COVID seasons, the Terps have ranked top 12 nationally in average attendance, with Xfinity Center often among the Big Ten’s loudest venues.
- In 2022-23, Maryland averaged 7,379 fans per game, its highest mark since 2009, and ranked second in the Big Ten for conference games.
- That season also featured multiple marquee crowds: 12,566 vs. UConn, 11,176 vs. Ohio State, and 9,244 vs. South Carolina, with four home games topping 8,000 fans.
- In 2024–25, the program earned 15 nationally-televised games, with several at home, including UCLA on NBC and Ohio State on FOX—further proof of its national profile.
These aren’t just box score numbers—they represent a culture that consistently turns Maryland women’s basketball into a destination event.
Why the Fit Works
For Garzon, whose personality blends poise with competitiveness, Maryland’s environment is a natural stage. She describes herself as calm on the outside but relentless within:
“My face is always straight… but know that I have this fire in me.”
That steady demeanor is exactly what thrives in a packed arena. While some players tense up under the spotlight, Garzon is built to use the energy around her as fuel. She doesn’t shy away from big moments—she embraces them.
Maryland fans, in turn, demand that edge. Their presence is about more than filling seats; it’s about creating an atmosphere where opponents feel pressure from the opening tip.
Turning the Page
Garzon has already lived the challenge of keeping Maryland’s crowd out of the game. Now she gets to channel it.
“Now all those Maryland fans are on your side this time around, which I’m sure will be fun.”
The “sixth man” is no longer her obstacle—it’s her advantage. And with national TV spotlighting multiple home games this season, Terp Nation will have every chance to see why Garzon’s calm fire is the perfect complement to Xfinity Center’s chaos.