Former Indiana Star Guard Shares Why She Transferred to Maryland
Yarden Garzon could have gone anywhere. After three years at Indiana filled with records, accolades, and big-time performances, the 6-foot-3 guard from Israel entered the transfer portal on March 31, 2025 as one of the most coveted names in women’s college basketball. A week later, she was a Maryland Terrapin. The speed of that decision wasn’t accidental—it was the result of fit, family, and trust in head coach Brenda Frese.
Staying in the Big Ten
From the beginning, Garzon made one thing clear: she wanted to remain in the Big Ten.
“I wanted to stay in the Big Ten. I really like this league," Garzon told Maryland Sports Radio. "I think it’s one of the best leagues in the country.”
Her decision wasn’t about starting over in an unfamiliar setting. It was about continuity. She already knew the competition, the arenas, and the level of play required. By choosing Maryland, Garzon found a way to challenge herself within a league where she already proved she could excel.
The Visit That Sealed It
What made Maryland stand out was how quickly the program responded. Within two days of entering the portal, Frese and her staff hosted Garzon for a visit. The efficiency impressed her.
“It was awesome to see how fast they can work and work together. I feel like it also says something about the place—how good they work together, how efficient they are.”
She also noted the program’s transparency:
“I asked a lot of questions… and they answered everything. I could talk with anybody I wanted—players, staff, strength coaches. It made me feel really comfortable.”
That open-door approach reassured Garzon that Maryland wasn’t just selling her on basketball—it was showing her a culture built on trust.
A Decorated Resume Arrives in College Park
Garzon doesn’t come to Maryland as just another transfer. She brings a résumé that rivals any guard in the country:
- Indiana’s career three-point record holder (220 makes).
- Member of IU’s 1,000-point club.
- All-Big Ten Second Team (2023, 2025).
- All-Big Ten Freshman Team (2023).
- Two-time Cheryl Miller Award Top 10 finalist (nation’s best small forward).
Last season, she averaged 14.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game while leading the Big Ten in three-point percentage (42.2). That kind of firepower gives Maryland an instant shot-maker and high-IQ playmaker who has already proven she can thrive at the highest level.
Why Maryland?
At the end of the day, it came down to a feeling.
“Once I feel good somewhere and click with the people, I know it’s the right place.”
Maryland gave her that. The family-like atmosphere, the trust in Coach Frese, and the chance to compete in front of one of the Big Ten’s most passionate fan bases checked every box.
Now, as the Terps look ahead to 2025–26, Garzon’s transfer represents more than just a roster addition—it’s a statement. Maryland landed one of the conference’s most decorated guards, and Garzon found a place that fits her competitive edge and family-first values.