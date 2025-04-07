Former Indiana Star Yarden Garzon Is Maryland-Bound
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. –Yarden Garzon had many positive attributes during her three seasons with the Indiana women’s basketball program, but her most permanent legacy is her rise to the top of Indiana’s all-time 3-point list.
She topped Indiana’s 3-point make list late in the season, passing Kris McGrade, who had held the record since the 1990s.
Garzon finished the season with 220 career 3-point makes in her Indiana career. When Garzon placed herself in the transfer portal last week, it made that career mark permanent.
However, Garzon will continue to be able to climb up the all-time Big Ten list for 3-point makes when she plays her final season at Maryland.
Garzon made the announcement on her Instagram account on Monday morning.
Garzon’s decision to stay in the Big Ten is a double blow for the Hoosiers. Indiana loses a versatile player who averaged 12.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and who was a 42.6% 3-point shooter. Garzon led Indiana with a 14.4 average in 2025.
Maryland, a conference rival near the top of the Big Ten for Indiana in the last half-decade, obviously gains Garzon’s production.
The Terrapins also got a commitment from former Penn State center Gracie Merkle, who was an Indiana portal target.
Among other things, if Garzon maintains that 42.6% career average, she would rank sixth all-time in Big Ten history.
During Garzon's three seasons at Indiana, the Hoosiers were 64-23. She was a freshman starter on Indiana's 2023 Big Ten regular season championship team. Garzon played in a total of seven NCAA Tournament games with the Hoosiers. She had her best postseason scoring effort in the recently-completed 2025 NCAA Tournament as she scored 17 in a first round victory over Utah in Columbia, S.C.
Garzon trades Indiana’s recent success for Maryland’s longer-established tradition. Under coach Brenda Frese, the Terrapins have had 20 20-win seasons, have advanced to three Final Fours and have not missed the NCAA Tournament since 2010.
Garzon is the second former Indiana player who went into the portal to find her new home. On Sunday, Sharnecce Currie-Jelks announced her commitment to Murray State.
As of Monday, Indiana has Shay Ciezki, Faith Wiseman, Lenee Beaumont and Sydney Fenn returning from the 2025 roster. True freshmen Nevaeh Caffey and Maya Makalusky will be added as incoming freshmen. Chloe Spreen and Phoenix Stotjin have been added from the transfer portal with as many as seven roster spots still to be filled.
