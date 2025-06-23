Former Maryland hoops star joins elite list of Terrapins with NBA Championship
Former Terrapin Aaron Wiggins has joined elite company in Maryland Basketball history. When the Oklahoma City Thunder knocked off the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night, Wiggins became just the fourth player in Maryland basketball program history to win an NBA Championship. Wiggins joins Tony Massenburg (San Antonio, 2005), Keith Booth (Chicago Bulls, 1998), and Adrian Branch (LA Lakers, 1987) as the only Terrapins to win an NBA title.
As one of the most important pieces for the Thunder, Wiggins averaged a career-high 12.0 ppg this season and put together some big-time performances during this year's playoff run. In addition to his 21-point performance against Memphis in the first round, Wiggins had an 18-point performance against the Pacers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
As a sophomore at Maryland, Wiggins averaged 10.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game and earned Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year for his efforts. As a junior, Wiggins averaged 14.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game and earned All-Big Ten honorable mention. Following his junior season, Wiggins entered the 2021 NBA Draft and was selected in the 2nd round (55th overall) by the Thunder.
