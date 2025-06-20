Top Maryland football QB target has 'great time' on visit with Terrapins
2026 QB prospect Femi Babalola announced a top six in early June that consisted of Maryland, Boston College, Arizona, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, and Wake Forest. It was paramount for the Terrapins to get an official visit from Babalola if they were going to be a real player in his recruitment.
Not only did Maryland get an official visit, but Babalola went to his social media account to celebrate the visit.
"Had a great time up in College Park with Terps Football this past weekend!! I appreciate all the love towards me and my family!"
Babalola hails from Brentwood (TN) and is a 6-foot-3 gunslinger. He is a three-star prospect, who is ranked as the 1,040th-best player in the 2026 cycle, and the 65th-ranked QB, per the Composite. According to Babalola's X account, he has publicly taken OVs to both Arizona and Maryland.
As of now, he plans on committing to a school on June 30. The Terrapins' future at QB is Malik Washington, who signed last cycle, but Maryland would love to land Babalola and develop him for when it's time for Washington to move on.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Babalola:
Verified in the 6-3, 215 neighborhood with ample frame potential. Displays above average athleticism navigating and extending plays in the pocket. Average mobility as a runner. Appears to have clean, shoulder-high mechanics and shows the ability to get the ball out quickly. Ball pops out of his hand. Drive-ball thrower who can rip it. Quick-twitch mover with above average avoid-and-escape ability. Flashes some off-platform ability but well-suited to the pocket. Displays above average arm talent. Can throw some NFL-type seeds in the intermediate-to-deep part of the field. Statistically below average through junior season. Possesses plus developmental upside. Production is not there yet, but a lot of positives to take away from junior season evaluation and Spring 2025 live exposure. Wired right. Projects to the P4 level as a high-upside QB prospect with the physical tools to become an impact player.
